Rifle City Council hears presentations on trash rates, early childhood education district

Rifle City Council heard presentations last week from Mountain Waste Recycling and the Confluence Early Childhood Education Coalition during its regular Wednesday meeting on Aug. 6.

Mountain Waste Recycling, which has a contract with the city, can raise trash and recycling rates between 2.5% and 5% annually, depending on the consumer price index for Denver, Aurora and Lakewood. Under Rifle’s municipal code, rates increase by 5% each year. The difference between the two allows the city to fund its annual fall cleanup.

Following that presentation, the Confluence Early Childhood Education Coalition spoke about the Strong Start, Bright Futures ballot initiative.

Coalition Director Maggie Tiscornia told councilors the measure aims to expand affordable, accessible child care from Parachute to Aspen for children from birth to age 5.

“There’s extensive research that shows children that have access to quality early care and education are better prepared for kindergarten, they read earlier, they live healthier lives, they have better developed life skills, they’re more likely to graduate high school, go to college and earn higher wages,” Tiscornia said.

She noted that 90% of brain development happens before age 5 and that reliable child care allows parents to work, supporting both their families and the economy.

“Unfortunately, we do not have enough access in our region, and that’s primarily due to limited capacity and the incredibly high cost of care,” she said, adding that licensed spots exist for only 44% of children in the region, with the greatest shortage in infant and toddler care.

A typical family with two children spends about 35% of its income on child care, Tiscornia said, while providers struggle to pay educators a living wage.

The proposed ballot measure would create Colorado’s first early childhood development service district, authorized by the Legislature in 2019. It would cover all of Garfield and Pitkin counties and the portion of Eagle County served by the Roaring Fork School District.

The district would be governed by an elected five-member board and funded through sales tax revenue. Groceries, gas, medications, diapers and feminine hygiene products would be exempt. The district would raise an estimated $10 million annually to fund tuition assistance, provider grants, outreach and administrative costs.

Councilor Alicia Gresley voiced concern about low pay and high turnover in the industry.

“You’re not going to get the quality employees you’re looking for that needs to be in these positions in this industry, taking care of our youngest citizens, to allow for our other citizens to participate in the workforce, which is a necessity, it’s not a luxury,” Gresley said. “Those people (are) making $15 to $18 an hour.”

Gresley said child care impacts the entire community, even those without young children.

“It could be your employees who don’t have reliable child care, so they can’t come to work anymore,” she said. “It’s a lot of mental stress … it impacts everybody and we gotta do something.”

Birch Park project awarded

Council awarded a $4.67 million contract to Gould Construction for the Birch Park project, which will be completed in a single phase. Work is expected to begin in September and wrap up by May.

The project is funded in part by an $800,000 Great Outdoors Colorado Trust Fund grant with a nearly $635,000 match from the city, a $1.25 million Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant, a $76,000 private donation from the Watson Fund and money from parkland dedication and conservation trust funds.

The park design contract was awarded to Design Concepts for $29,800. City officials said no road closures are expected, as work will occur within the park site.

Emergency waterline repair approved

Council also approved $105,000 for emergency repairs to a failed waterline under the south Seventh Street exit on Airport Road. The valve was repaired after the failure was discovered July 10, but officials said the fix is temporary.

Because of thick concrete and uncertainty about the type of pipe underground, the city’s utilities department was unable to make the repair with its own equipment. The contract was awarded to Holmes Excavation & Concrete Inc. The project will require road closures and a few hours of water shutoffs.