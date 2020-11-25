Rifle City Council passes 2021 budget

Rifle City Council passed the 2021 budget last week.

Total expenditures for 2021 are about $30.33 million. The budget was adopted following a public hearing Nov. 18.

“We spent several months now going over all the line items and areas of the budget with the council with the department heads,” said city manager Scott Hahn. “It’s been quite a bit of work.”

According to budget documents prepared by City Clerk Kristy Doll, expenditures and primary revenues for next year’s budget are conservatively expected to remain approximately the same as 2020. In 2019, the city passed and adopted a budget of $30.28 million in total expenditures.

Increases for personnel are included in this budget, the documents read.

During a budget hearing earlier this month, Councilor Ed Green proposed that the city transfer $1 million from the city’s parks and recreation department, an account that collects use sales tax, to the general fund. Under the new adoption the funds, originally meant to defray costs related to the 2019 municipal pool project, have now been transferred to capital improvements.

Green made the proposal with the intention that it will help support city wages amid growing Covid-19 cases.

During the budget discussion Nov. 18, it was also revealed that 2021 will mark the first year the city works with the county for municipal elections. Based on figures from the 2019 municipal election, Doll set aside extra funds for 2021, she said.

“We haven’t coordinated with the county before, so we don’t know what those costs are going to look like,” she said. “I think we did an election in 2019 for $12,000… so I budgeted $15,000.”

Doll said costs to the city will also be determined by how municipalities actually coordinate with Garfield County during the municipal election cycle.

“They still need to hire election judges like we did, so we’ll still need to carry our portion of election judges,” she said. “We’ll still need to pay for the printing and the mailing.”

The 2021 budget passed unanimously.

