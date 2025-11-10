Rifle City Council presented with state mandate on electric vehicles in work session

Rifle City Council on Wednesday discussed a mandate that came down from the state government about electric vehicle (EVs) charging system permits during its work session.

The mandate, House Bill 24-1173 , is intended to streamline processing permits for EV charging stations not on private property, which the city doesn’t manage.

According to the 2023 Colorado EV Plan , the state needs roughly 7,500 EV charging ports by 2025 to achieve its goal of 100% zero-emission light-duty vehicles. The plan also outlines a long-term transition for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

During the work session, city staff sought direction to create an agenda item for the council to vote on at the next regular meeting in mid-November. Council had three options:

Adopt the permitting processes and standards from the EV Charging Model Land Use Code developed by the Colorado Energy Office Adopt the permitting processes and standards prescribed by HB24-1173 Adopt an ordinance or resolution stating that the local government does not wish to change its existing land use codes and opts out of revising its codes.

Rifle Planning Director Zach Higgens had no issue preparing the agenda item for the third option, and was directed by the council to ready it for that choice to be voted on.

“The big picture is that the city already has a process that we put the EV chargers through,” said City Manager, Patrick Waller. “We don’t need additional regulations.”

The Garfield County Commissioners voted on Monday, Nov. 6, to not adopt the mandates, citing similar reasons.

“We do a site plan review, so the company submits an engineered plan set and it’s reviewed internally, administratively, by all city departments,” Waller explained. “The fire department looks at it, changes are made if they need to be, and then we submit a permit to the company to do the EV charging station.”

Waller added that the property owner must approve the project and that the state’s electrical permit is the primary requirement.

“They need a state electrical permit to do this, so as long as they have that and everything looks good, we don’t see a problem with these,” Waller said. “We already have a process that functions.”

Some jurisdictions, especially larger ones, might take longer to do the process, Waller said, but Rifle’s is relatively quick.

“These are also for larger charging stations, like a bank of them,” he said. “If you want to have your own charging station at your house or somewhere similar, all you need is the state electrical permit, the city doesn’t issue permits for those.”