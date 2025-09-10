Rifle City Council receives housing report, approves utility project 

Rifle City Council covered a range of topics during its Wednesday meeting, from a detailed look at the community’s housing needs to infrastructure improvements and upcoming city services.

Housing needs assessment highlights growth, affordability concerns

Council received an in-depth presentation on the Rifle Housing Study and Action Plan. The report summarized the city’s housing needs, including current supply and projected growth.

Rifle’s population grew exponentially due to an oil shale boom In the 1980s and early 2000s. While the city’s economy has since diversified, the housing demand remains high.

Neighboring municipalities’ cost of living has gone up, affecting Rifle to where 17% of renters are spending more than 30% of their income on rent. While Rifle has around 3,600 housing units, many were built over 20 years ago and if not maintained, could become uninhabitable.

The rising cost of living has impacted the housing market heavily, where the average cost of a house in Rifle is roughly $490,000, a 133% increase, whereas the median household income has only risen 55%. The average cost of rent for a two bedroom apartment in Rifle is $1,400, but in January 2009, the average mortgage payment on a house was $1,500.

Since 2010, Rifle’s population has risen 21%. Around 40% is under 24 years old and 10% is over 65 years, leaving the other 50% as the prime working-age range. Since costs are so high, it doesn’t leave many places for this 50% to go to except further west, even as they commute to jobs in places like Aspen or Glenwood Springs.

The study calls for prioritizing infrastructure investment and infill development to reduce long-term maintenance costs and avoid added financial burden on residents. The council approved the plan unanimously. The city’s population is projected to reach about 17,000 by 2044, and with available land, water access and modern infrastructure, officials said the growth should be sustainable if carefully managed.

Backup generator project moves forward

Council also approved a $33,300 bid from JVA Inc. to design a backup generator for the northeast booster station at the Deerfield Storage Complex. The station pumps potable water into the northeast tank, which holds about 1 million gallons. Without backup power, extended outages could reduce water storage levels. The design work is part of a $300,000 project.

Transit system project update

Rifle City Manager Patrick Waller gave an update on the Parachute Area Transit System which is currently operated by the town of Parachute. Officials are considering contracting a private transportation company to take over management, which would involve all municipalities that support the system, including Rifle.

Fall Cleanup set for Sept. 22

Finally, Waller reminded residents that the city’s annual Fall Cleanup begins Sept. 22.

“Please drive cautiously around our employees, especially when they’re picking things up on the major arteries,” said Waller.