Rifle City Council roundup: LiftUp food security update, HVAC funding and Penwell Project bid awarded

The Rifle City Council covered a range of topics during its Wednesday meeting, including a presentation from LiftUp, updates on critical infrastructure projects, and support for a planning grant to improve South Rifle.

LiftUp updates council on food insecurity and funding needs

LiftUp Board President Trisha Aragon provided an update on the nonprofit’s efforts to address food insecurity in the region, sharing both the organization’s successes and challenges.

“We believe that access to fresh, healthy food provides hope and empowerment for those who are dealing with food insecurity, and also helps strengthen our community,” Aragon said. “This is a personal mission for me. Growing up in Wisconsin, my mom was a single parent raising my brother and me. When she faced health issues, she struggled to find nutritious food for us. I was actually eating Doritos and soft pretzels.”

Aragon said her family eventually found support through organizations similar to LiftUp, which helped her and her brother complete college.

LiftUp operates six Pantries of Choice across Rifle, Silt, Parachute, New Castle, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale. The nonprofit also runs three Extended Table soup kitchens, provides 72-Hour Bags for emergency food assistance, and plans to launch a mobile pantry serving the valley.

Much of LiftUp’s food is sourced from local farms, including Two Roots, Wild Mountain Seeds, Marigold Farms and Early Morning Orchard.

“The type of growth we’re seeing in our visits is close to 190,000 visits in a year—that represents about a 138% increase in services over the past three years,” Aragon said. “We’re seeing a balance of 30% children, 35% working families and 23% seniors. It varies slightly by pantry, but that’s the general picture across the region.”

Aragon also warned of financial challenges, with food pantry visits rising while donations decline. Federal nutrition cuts and a proposed $1 billion reduction in food aid, combined with Colorado’s rising costs, are adding pressure on food providers. LiftUp is also working to repay $1.5 million in debt incurred in 2023 to expand its food infrastructure and support local farmers.

LiftUp is asking municipalities across Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties for support to help meet community needs.

Council amends municipal code to allow updates to Comprehensive Plan

The council also held a public hearing to amend the municipal code, updating the definition of the Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2019 to allow for future amendments. No public comments were made, and the amendment passed unanimously.

HVAC replacement approved for Rifle Parks and Recreation building

The council also approved a bid for a new HVAC system at the Rifle Parks and Recreation building, which has relied on space heaters and portable air conditioners for nearly two years. Arctic Cooling and Heating submitted the lowest bid at approximately $179,000, under the city’s $200,000 budget. A competing bid from Bellyache Mechanical Inc. came in at more than $400,000.

Gould Construction awarded $8.5 million Penwell Project bid

The long-anticipated Penwell Project, which will replace the water transmission line from the water plant to the Deerfield Tank Complex and other distribution sites, took a step forward as the council awarded the contract to Gould Construction Inc. for just over $8.5 million. The project is expected to take about two years.

“This is the largest amount of money I’ve ever seen at once,” said Councilor Clint Hostettler.

Finally, the council approved a letter of support for a $25,000 administrative grant from the Department of Local Affairs. The grant would assist with the South Rifle Master Planning Process for 112 acres of city-owned land. The proposed project would transform the underutilized area into a passive-use park, with features like multi-use trails, picnic areas, a disc golf course and nature play spaces.

The letter of support passed unanimously.