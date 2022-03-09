Rifle City Hall expected to close in 2023 for renovations

A forum held in Rifle City Hall in 2019.

File / Kyle Mills

With crews wrapping up the second phase of a substantial Rifle City Hall renovation project, phase three is expected to temporarily displace all city offices starting tentatively in 2023, a city official said.

A building needs assessment completed in 2019 identified numerous renovation needs. Starting in 2021, the city and Phil Vaughan Construction Management began major renovations for phases one and two of the project.

Phase one included reconfiguration of the customer service area at the finance department and security improvements. Phase two included major renovations of physical space, further security improvements, plumbing remodeling, sewer line improvements and more.

Rifle Parks and Recreation Department Director Tom Whitmore told Rifle City Council on March 2 that city officials and architects will spend 2022 coming up with designs for phase three. Phase three consists of replacing windows, ceiling demolition, masonry work and much more.

Officials plan on having final design for phase three ready by September, and construction should take place in 2023.

“We have a pretty aggressive schedule,” Whitmore said.

According to city documents, Rifle City Hall will be relocated to a temporary facility at the south end of the Brenden Rifle 7 parking lot near downtown.

In addition, Rifle City Council meetings are planned to be conducted at the Ute Theater.

“The project plan that we’ve set for this time is the renovation of phase three of City Hall,” Vaugn said. “We’re anticipating this can take about a year.”

So far, the city has budgeted $300,000 for phase three. In March 2021, the city approved a revised $64,454 contract with Phil Vaughan Construction Management to complete phases 1 and 2.

