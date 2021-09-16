Rifle City Manager seat officially filled

Newly hired Rifle City Manager Tommy Klein.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Rifle City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to officially make Tommy Klein the city’s new manager.

Klein, Rifle’s Police chief since 2017, replaces former city manager Scott Hahn.

Hahn left the position in early August due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Klein was appointed interim city manager upon Hahn’s departure. Hahn’s salary was $144,759 when he left.

Hahn, however, continues to work with the city as a consultant.

Per his new contract, Klein is hired at a yearly salary of $145,000.

Currently taking Klein’s place for the Rifle Police Department is interim chief Lt. Mike Kuper. Kuper’s current salary as interim chief of police is about $94,691. A full-time chief will be named after the city begins advertising for the position, a process which will likely start later this month or October.

Before he left, Klein’s salary as chief was $110,875.

The city, which named Klein as the finalist for the position earlier this month, had to legally wait long enough before officially hiring Klein.

The public needed to receive enough notice in case anyone wanted to submit an application for the position. The city did not receive any other applications in that time frame.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com