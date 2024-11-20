Rifle city offices and services closed for holiday next week
The city of Rifle put out a news release about the closures during the Thanksgiving holiday for offices and trash and recycling collection.
City offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 2.
Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day if your regularly scheduled day is Thursday.
Garfield County offices will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29, with regular hours resuming Monday, Dec. 2.
