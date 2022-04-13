Rifle city worker inducted into Colorado River Valley Little League Hall of Fame
Colorado River Valley Little League’s opening day ceremony was ushered in Saturday with the hall of fame induction of Rifle city worker Ronnie Chick, a city news release states.
The induction ceremony took place at Deerfield Park in Rifle.
Chick has worked for Rifle since April 8, 1998 and has completed 24 years of service, the release states. Chick has been a constant force in the upkeep of community parks and assets.
It is unlikely there is a square foot of park property Chick hasn’t touched, the release states.
“He has spent thousands of hours maintaining sports fields and preparing fields for games,” the release states. “Ronnie has served as a youth sports umpire for youth baseball, youth softball, and officiated boys and girls youth basketball.”
There are many times that Chick has stepped in to umpire a youth game so kids could play when a scheduled umpire failed to show up, the release states.
“This was a regular part of Ronnie’s day,” the release states.
Chick has been an in-house expert on sports rules and he has helped resolve conflicts, the release states. He also seems to have memorized all the sports rulebooks.
The Colorado River Valley Little League is composed of youth baseball and softball players from Parachute to New Castle up to Rangely. It was founded in 2007.
