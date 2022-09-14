Rifle council approves over $1.22 million for roadway improvements

A construction crew works on West Second Street in Rifle on Wednesday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Three major infrastructural improvement projects were discussed and unanimously approved by Rifle City Council on Sept. 7.

With a combined cost of more than $1.22 million, the projects are slated for construction between 2024-2026, Rifle Civil Engineer Craig Spaulding said.

WHITERIVER, MORROW, TRIPP

The first of three major projects, the city council approved a $374,585 bid submitted by Landmark EPC, LLC to increase reliability of roadways and waterlines at Whiteriver Avenue, Morrow Drive and Tripp Drive.

“The reason that these are lumped together, all of them are showing some fatigue in the steep bank portions of them,” Spaulding said.

Work ranges from asphalt improvements and waterline replacements at Whiteriver Avenue, fixing groundwater issues at Morrow Drive, focusing on cracking, rutting and bank settlement at Tripp Drive and more.

According to city documents, construction on these areas is slated for 2025-2026.

RAILROAD AVENUE

Originally included with the major downtown improvement project from 2021 were improvements to be made between Fifth and Ninth streets at Railroad Avenue. Budget constraints, however, forced the city to place improvements of this section of roadway on hold.

The Sept. 7 meeting also saw Rifle City Council approve a $280,539 bid to CRE Engineering, Inc. to increase the reliability of city utilities and roadways in this area.

Spaulding said the current waterline underneath Railroad Avenue has dealt with breaks and is in need of replacement. According to city documents, the city intends to replace failed asphalt, upgrade sidewalks, install street lights, improve traffic signals, rehabilitate the sanitary sewer and replace the existing waterline.

Construction is slated for January-October 2024, city documents show.

FIFTH STREET, UTE AVENUE

Infrastructure improvements for an entire neighborhood at the intersection of Fifth Street and Ute Avenue on the west side of town are greatly needed.

Rifle City Council approved a $193,283 bid with Landmark EPC, LLC to rebuild a failed road, stall new waterline, replace old sewer manholes and provide a continuous ADA path, city documents show.

Spaulding said the city will need to televise sewage interior south of Seventh Street and east of Clarkson Avenue.

“It’s a big area,” he said.

After its design phase, the sewer rehabilitation project is slated for 2024, while waterline and road work on Fifth Street and Ute Avenue takes place in 2025. Construction is expected to finish in 2026, according to city documents.