Rifle Elk’s Lodge donates to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

Members of the Rifle Elk’s Lodge and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office pose for a photo.

Submitted / Walt Stowe

Rifle Elk’s Lodge 2195 recently donated $1,167 to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, a Monday news release states.

The funds were part of a grant the lodge secured for multiple agencies, including the Colorado River Fire Rescue district and Rifle Police Department.

“Sheriff (Lou) Vallario and the employees of the Sheriff’s Office appreciate the tremendous support we receive from our residents and many of the civic and fraternal organizations in Garfield County,” the release states. “Our sincerest thanks to the members of the Rifle Elk’s Lodge who saw fit to include the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office as one of the recipients of this grant.”

At local and national scales, the Elk’s Lodge realizes the additional burdens and expenses that the COVID-19 Pandemic has put on the (Garfield County Sheriff’s Office) as well as other first responders, the release states. These funds will be used by the sheriff’s office to help defray some of those costs and better serve the residents of Garfield County.