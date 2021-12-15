Rifle Elks Lodge donates to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office
Rifle Elks Lodge 2195 recently donated $1,167 to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, a Monday news release states.
The funds were part of a grant the lodge secured for multiple agencies, including Colorado River Fire Rescue and the Rifle Police Department.
“Sheriff (Lou) Vallario and the employees of the Sheriff’s Office appreciate the tremendous support we receive from our residents and many of the civic and fraternal organizations in Garfield County,” the release states. “Our sincerest thanks to the members of the Rifle Elks Lodge who saw fit to include the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office as one of the recipients of this grant.”
At local and national scales, the Elks Lodge realizes the additional burdens and expenses that the COVID-19 pandemic has put on the (Garfield County Sheriff’s Office) as well as other first responders, the release states. These funds will be used by the sheriff’s office to help defray some of those costs and better serve the residents of Garfield County.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: 2021-22 opening day at Sunlight Mountain Resort
Sunlight Mountain Resort opened the Tercero Lift on Wednesday morning after a delayed start to the season due to a lack of early snow. Skiers and boarders were welcomed by a layer of fresh snow…