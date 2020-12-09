Rifle Falls State Park is getting a winter upgrade

Rifle Falls State Park in winter.

Courtesy CPW

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is set to begin a wintertime project to improve some of the heaviest-use areas at Rifle Falls State Park.

When completed, the waterfall viewing area and trails near the falls should be better able to handle the growing number of visitors at the popular Western Slope destination, according to a CPW news release.

Workers are to begin removing the pedestrian bridge at the base of Rifle Falls on Monday, Dec. 14. “Construction will also enhance the viewing area near the base of the falls,” according to the release.

The park is to remain open during construction, though visitors will not be able to use the loop hiking trail to cross below the falls, Park Manager Brian Palcer explained in the release.

The caves on the east side of Rifle Creek and the trails east of the falls can still be accessed by hiking the upper section of the Coyote Trail and backtracking on the loop, he said.

“We are completing this work during the winter when visitation slows down,” Palcer said. “People who enjoy experiencing the beauty of the falls during the winter will still have access to the viewing area for the falls.”

In addition, the project includes a new, improved pedestrian bridge.

The construction work should be completed by mid-February, according to the release.

For more information, contact Rifle Falls State Park at 970-625-1607.