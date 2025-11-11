Rifle family looks to rebuild themselves following home fire

Losing everything can happen in an instant — something Caitlin and Brian Sweeney know all too well. The father-and-daughter duo shared a home in Rifle’s King’s Crown trailer park, filled with the warmth of their two dogs and three cats, until the day everything changed

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, the Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire, the home of the Sweeneys.

“I was at work,” Brian Sweeney said. “I went in around 8.”

Caitlin Sweeney, a senior at Rifle High School, said she left for school a bit late.

“I got up at 9:30 and usually I leave at 9:30,” she said. “I can’t believe I thought my biggest problem that day was being late.”

The Sweeneys had five pets at home, two dogs, Yona and Dahlia, and three cats, Silas, Spooky, and Sissy. Dahlia, a new puppy, was in the kennel.

“One of the cats got up onto the counter, it knocked a roll of paper towels onto the stove,” Brian Sweeney said. “The dog was trying to get to it and it turned the stove on.”

The stove has knobs that must be pushed in before turning, to prevent accidents. The Sweeneys found out later that the knob that was turned didn’t have the push mechanism.

“We didn’t know because we would always push it in before we used it,” Brian Sweeney said. “I moved into the place in 2013 and the stove was here before that.”

The paper towels started burning and they went right through the counter into a cabinet below that held cooking spray and oil.

“It acted as an accelerant,” Brian Sweeney said.

The stove was in the center of the home, and it burned through the rest of the kitchen and partially into the next rooms, which were Caitlin Sweeney’s newly decorated game room and Brian’s bedroom.

The ceiling was destroyed, leaving the bones of the infrastructure and broken pieces. Not everything was gone, pieces of the living room survived and the Colorado Fire Rescue came in time to save part of the home and some of the belongings the Sweeney’s had.

The kitchen where the fire began, Brian Sweeney’s bedroom beyond, which was luckily mostly untouched. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Unfortunately, the three cats, Spooky, Sissy, and Silas, didn’t make it, and neither did Dahlia, succumbing to smoke inhalation. Yona, a six year old kelpie, was found in Caitlin Sweeney’s room and had to be resuscitated.

“My door was open, so it got a lot of smoke damage,” Caitlin Sweeney said.

Caitlin Sweeney said that she’d been in an assembly and three administrators had come to pull her out of it.

“I was nervous. They didn’t tell me why I had to go see the SRO (School Resource Officer),” she said. “I was trying to think of what I did wrong, but then I got there and they said you need to call your dad, your house is on fire.”

Brian Sweeney said that losing their place, which they’d made their own as long as they’d lived there, was shocking and somewhat unbelievable.

He also said he’s seen a great outpouring of kindness from the community.

“My neighbors have been so helpful, and we got a care package from one around the corner and another offered a huge dumpster for us to use,” Brian Sweeney said. “I’m so grateful for these people who have been helping us.”

Brian Sweeney said that Rifle Police Officer Alex Rice was very helpful and that he was almost in tears while he attended the scene.

“He wanted us to keep him updated on if Yona was going to be okay and what he could do to help,” Brian Sweeney said. “And a firefighter with the name Johnson on their back, he helped gather the pets.”

Firefighter Chelsey Johnson helped with the remains of the cats and dog, and the Sweeneys have decided to cremate them.

Caitlin Sweeney is planning to get Silas’ paw tattooed over her heart, because he was her cat. She’s also the one who set up the GoFundMe, using photos of their beloved pets.

“My art teacher, Caitlin Willard, donated to us, and it meant a lot,” Caitlin Sweeney said. “We’re at around $2,000 now, which I’m grateful for.”

Caitlin Sweeney described a hard feeling for her and her dad — asking for help.

“It’s hard to do it when we’re people that don’t like to ask for help,” Caitlin Sweeney said.

“I’m the one that’s supposed to be helping other people,” Brian Sweeney added. “I’m a freemason.”

Despite how hard it is, the Sweeneys appreciate everyone who’s helping them with the shocking accident.

For now, the Sweeneys live with Brian’s mother, Pam, up near Harvey Gap, which has been somewhat difficult, adjusting to living in a space that isn’t theirs.

“Our place was decorated like a roadhouse, almost,” Brian Sweeney said. “Lots of metal posters and vintage signs and it’s not like that at my mom’s place because it’s her place.”

Firefighters had to pull things off the walls and out of cubby holes to make sure things weren’t burning underneath. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

While the Sweeneys grieve the loss of their home and pets, there have been some silver linings.

“My mom said, ‘I know I’m going to regret this, but there’s a dog’,” Brian Sweeney said.

Dahlia, the puppy who died in the fire, was a red heeler puppy, found feral by the Journey Home Animal Care Center and adopted by the Sweeneys at the Laugh Your Tail Off event in October.

“They found two more puppies up there, blue heelers,” Brian Sweeney said. “One of them was Dahlia’s half sister and we adopted her. We named her Lily.”

Brian Sweeney said they’re not trying to replace Dahlia, but if they can honor her by giving her sister a new home, then that’s the plan.

He added that while he loves his mom and wants to be around to help, he doesn’t necessarily want to go back to living in her home long-term.

“We’ve been kicking ideas around, maybe about building a tiny home on the property so I have my own space,” Brian Sweeney said. “We won’t ever come back and live here, even if it’s rebuilt. It wouldn’t be the same.”

Caitlin Sweeney is planning to go to Colorado Mesa University and study environmental science.

“I had a hard time choosing between marine biology, geology, and a few others,” Caitlin Sweeney said. “But environmental science covers all those, so that’s what I’m going to do. I’m planning on getting my doctorate in the future.”

To donate to the Sweeney’s GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/f/help-the-sweeney-family-rebuild-after-fire .