Rifle farmer’s market begins Friday
Fancy some fresh produce?
Come check out Rifle’s farmer’s market. The first of five events for the summer is slated for 4-8 p.m. at Heinze Park in downtown Rifle on Friday.
Visitors can browse and pluck their freshly grown vegetables and fruit from their favorite stands. In addition, food vendors, live music and opportunities for kids to play should be available.
Nearly 10 vendors are slated for this year’s farmer’s markets.
Headlining for Friday’s shindig is Joey Ball, a local band that performs an infusion of folk, country and gospel music.
Something new, however, comes with this year’s farmer’s market series: a beer and wine garden. Visitors ages 21 and over can enjoy the afternoon with an alcoholic beverage.
Future farmer’s markets are slated to take place every Friday through Sept. 2.
For more information, please visit riflefarmersmarket.com
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com
