Rifle Farmers Market hopes to grow with Table Dinner

The third annual Rifle Farm to Table Dinner is set for Sept. 29 with tickets on sale now. The dinner will be at the Bookcliffs Arts Center on 16th Street in Rifle from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Tickets are $100 for a pair and $55 for singles. It will include a four-course meal with items donated by local produce vendors. Grand River Health is donating prime rib and other side dishes.

The dinner will also include a cash bar with local beer and wine, silent auction, dessert bar, and yard games. There will be live music by Symphony in the Valley's Noodle Soup throughout the night.

This is the only fundraiser that the Rifle Farmers Market does each year to sustain its operations, aside from a couple of small grants. Last year's fundraising dinner was a success, raising $2,000 for the 2018 season.

Ticket sales will be capped at 100 people. Those interested can purchase tickets online until Sept. 26.

