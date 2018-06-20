Rifle Farmers Market starts season Friday

The Rifle Farmers Market season kicks off this week and will once again be held Fridays in Heinze Park on Railroad Avenue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The market takes place each Friday through Sept. 7. The 3rd annual Rifle Farm to Table Fundraiser Dinner is set for Sept. 15.

In addition to produce and artisan vendors, live music by Let Them Roar will start at 5 p.m. Friday. La Tricolor Radio will also be at the market doing a live show.

The Rifle Farmers Market accepts WIC Farmers Market Bucks and is an authorized SNAP/EBT vendor. This market also distributes Double Up Food Bucks, where SNAP recipients can get up to $20 in vouchers each week to shop for Colorado grown fruits and veggies at the market.

For more information, visit the market's Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/riflefarmersmarket/ or email riflefarmersmarket@gmail.com.