Rifle finalizes Nichols departure, brings in Davis for interim

The city of Rifle has finalized a severance deal with former City Manager Jim Nichols, who was released by the city under a mutual separation agreement last week after just three months on the job.

City Council agreed after a special meeting Wednesday to pay Nichols three months’ compensation, or $36,000, based on his contract salary of $144,000. Nichols will also receive three months’ of COBRA insurance coverage.

The Rifle council has also elected to bring in longtime area government administrator Davis Farrar as interim city manager.

Farrar was previously hired to serve as interim city manager for Rifle from September 5, 2017 through December 1, 2017, and helped in the search to find Nichols. He will help coordinate the search for a new city manager. Planning Director Nathan Lindquist was appointed to interim assistant city manager.