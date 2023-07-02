Rifle fireworks display canceled

People at Centennial Park watch fireworks explode over Rifle.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Rifle has canceled its July 3rd fireworks show due to increasing fire danger, the city announced Sunday.

“However, all other July 3 festivities are a go as initially planned, including food trucks, discounted pool sessions, bounce houses, and much more family fun at Metro Park and the concert in Centennial Park featuring Noodle Soup at 7 p.m. followed by Symphony in the Valley at 8 p.m.,” the city said.

The cancellation comes after Garfield County announced a county-wide fireworks ban on Friday due to increasing fire danger. And according to Rifle’s municipal code, the possession of and use of fireworks is prohibited.

Despite the fireworks cancellation, an entire day’s worth of family activities and live music are still set to unfold. This includes: