Rifle fireworks display canceled
Rifle has canceled its July 3rd fireworks show due to increasing fire danger, the city announced Sunday.
“However, all other July 3 festivities are a go as initially planned, including food trucks, discounted pool sessions, bounce houses, and much more family fun at Metro Park and the concert in Centennial Park featuring Noodle Soup at 7 p.m. followed by Symphony in the Valley at 8 p.m.,” the city said.
The cancellation comes after Garfield County announced a county-wide fireworks ban on Friday due to increasing fire danger. And according to Rifle’s municipal code, the possession of and use of fireworks is prohibited.
Despite the fireworks cancellation, an entire day’s worth of family activities and live music are still set to unfold. This includes:
- Bouncy houses, dunk tank, inflatable slip-and-slide, bubble tower and food trucks are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rifle Metro Pool, 1718 Railroad Ave. Pool fees will be reduced to $3. Tickets available at Rifle.org or sold limited at the window
- Symphony in the Valley ensemble Noodle Soup performs 7 p.m. at Centennial Park, 300 W. 5th St.
- Patriotic Symphony in the Valley performance 8 p.m. at Centennial Park
