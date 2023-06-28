Rifle fireworks on for now, but could be canceled

Children climb to the top the the jungle gym for a view of the show as fireworks light up the nightime sky above Centennial Park during Hometown Holday last Saturday in Rifle.

Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

A bursting grand finale is once again going to illuminate the big, dark sky over Rifle as the city readies for an Independence Day fireworks display. As of Wednesday morning, the fireworks display is still on, according to City Manager Tommy Klein.

“It could be canceled at any moment,” Klein said, adding the city is currently conducting site walks with the Colorado River Fire Rescue district. The fireworks are set off from a green area just north of Centennial Park. “We do take a lot of precautions at the site, including soaking the area prior to the show, and CRFR is providing us two fire trucks, which includes one brush truck, should we need it.”

“But we are working with CRFR very closely, and if there is a risk, we will cancel the show.”

In accordance with CRFR oversight, Rifle’s fireworks display is slated for 9:45 p.m. Monday, July 3 at Centennial Park, 300 W. Fifth St. All day events will also be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rifle Metro Pool, 1718 Railroad Avenue.

According to CRFR Chief Leif Sackett, the city clears a large patch of green space just north of Centennial Park of ladder fuels. This is where the fireworks company ignites its arsenal, strategically pointing fireworks accordingly in the direction of wind patterns.

People at Centennial Park watch fireworks explode over Rifle on Sunday. Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

“With where the fireworks are going to be, it’s more of a controlled environment than where the Spring Creek Fire and the Hubbard Mesa Fire were at,” Sackett said. “We have better access, we have people at the fireworks (location), where we’ll have things wetted down.

“All of the mitigation has already taken place.”

Crews will be on hand with hoses ready to spray down anything falling during the fireworks. Sackett does keenly acknowledge that something could always happen with fireworks.

“Anytime you have fireworks that go up into the air, obviously there’s always a chance — you can never be 100% certain,” he said. “But we do everything that we possibly can to lessen all of those risks, through all of the mitigation, through all of the pre-work that is done to make sure nothing does happen.”

Rifle is no stranger to canceling live fireworks for its Independence Day celebration, traditionally hosted every year on July 3. In 2021, Type 2 Fire Restrictions enforced by Garfield County prompted Rifle officials to pull the plug.

A red flag warning, however, was issued for both Wednesday and Thursday this week. A full long-term fire ban or other restrictions would require approval by the Garfield County Commissioners.

Meanwhile, this past weekend saw not one, not two, but three fires sprout either in the Rifle or Parachute areas. Air and ground resources are still heavily allocated to the Spring Creek Fire, which as of Wednesday morning still showed a perimeter of 2,577 acres and 5% containment.

Elsewhere, Monday saw a small fire start on Hubbard Mesa when an ATV engine exploded and its inflammatory residuals spread to the nearby brush. This also called for air resources like helicopter bucket drops. Almost simultaneously, another fire broke out in an east Rifle neighborhood, prompting a short-lived evacuation notice.

At about $15,000 per show, the city essentially spends $1,000 per minute of fireworks illuminating its night sky. It is one of the few live fireworks displays in the entire Western Slope this summer. Most cities in Colorado high country have typically set their sights more on hosting July 4 laser shows in lieu of combustibles.

“The fireworks show is really nice to have for a community of our size,” Klein said. Visitors come from as far as Meeker and other surrounding communities. “Since we have it on July 3, more people can come to our town and we’re not competing with other communities that are having fireworks displays.”

Despite city-sanctioned fireworks, the Rifle Police Department does field multiple calls for illegal fireworks activity during most Independence Day seasons.

“It is a concern of ours and we respond to fireworks calls the night of the fourth,” Klein said. “The fireworks are unlawful in the city, you’re supposed to set them off or possess them.”

Klein also reminds everyone to keep their dogs inside as it is common they could run off during the fireworks show due to fear.

Before combustibles and pyrotechnics boom on Monday, an entire day’s worth of family activities and live music are set to unfold. This includes:

Bouncy houses, dunk tank, inflatable slip-and-slide, bubble tower and food trucks are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rifle Metro Pool, 1718 Railroad Ave. Pool fees will be reduced to $3. Tickets available at Rifle.org or sold limited at the window

Symphony in the Valley ensemble Noodle Soup performs 7 p.m. at Centennial Park

Patriotic Symphony in the Valley performance 8 p.m. at Centennial Park

“I think my favorite part of the day is seeing everybody get out together and enjoy a beautiful time out in Western Colorado,” he said. “We’re coming together to celebrate our Independence.”