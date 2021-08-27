Rifle football starts season with loss to Palisade
The defending state champion Rifle Bears were stunned on their home turf Friday as they suffered a 35-3 loss to visitor Palisade.
Up next, the 0-1 Bears host Glenwood Springs at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.
ACTION ACROSS GARFIELD COUNTY
Elsewhere around the county, Glenwood Springs beat Harrison 41-13 away, while Grand Valley crushed visitor Olathe 42-8 at home.
