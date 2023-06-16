Rifle football’s Ryan Whittington out as head coach

Rifle High School football coach Ryan Whittington — back row, third from left — during a college signing earlier this year.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Rifle High School varsity football head coach Ryan Whittington is no longer a Bear.

Following two years with Rifle, garnering nine wins and 11 losses as well as a short-lived trip to playoffs this past season, the 38-year-old Rifle native has accepted a head coach position at Grand Junction Central High School. He has also become Central’s dean of students.

“The relationship that I built with the kids, that was the hardest part of the whole process,” Whittington told the Post Independent on Thursday. His resignation was approved by the Garfield Re-2 School Board on Wednesday. “They’ve done everything I asked. They lifted hard, they played hard and they’re just good kids.

“I really, really appreciate all those kids’ hard work and the good job they did.”

Whittington’s short tenure for Rifle football came in one of the most unusual times in high school sports history.

March 2020 placed a kibosh on all regulated sport due the COVID-19 pandemic, thus delaying what was supposed to be Colorado’s fall high school football season to spring 2021. But during this lull, Rifle’s football coach at the time, Damon Wells, resigned in December 2021 to go coach in Missouri.

This meant Garfield Re-2 had to scramble to hire a new head coach before football was reinstated. Luckily, the football gods were extremely generous during this uncertain time, and the district nabbed Todd Casebier, a Colorado football household name who was coaching at Castle Rock at the time. Despite truncated circumstances, Casebier led the Bears to a 3A State Title, resigned shortly after and now coaches for Durango.

Whittington, hired from Delta, picked up right where Casebier left off.

“It was difficult coming in to begin with, just because of how late I came in. They played that spring season, obviously, and then I got hired at the end of July,” Whittington said. “I had about three weeks before the season started to assemble a staff and get to know the kids’ names.”

That didn’t stop Whittington from deploying a lift-heavy offseason for Rifle football, a team that had just lost a stout, premier lineup of seniors.

“I think that was a crucial thing,” Whittington said, also praising his team’s 2A quarterfinals appearance this past season. “The kids really bought into what we were doing and they worked real hard that offseason.”

“Even though we went to the quarterfinal, I think the success of that season was tremendous, just because of the youth and inexperience that that team really had last year.”

As Rifle football returns 17 seniors next year, Whittington of course had a big decision to make. As Rifle’s head coach, he recruited what turned into high-performing football players like Logan Gross and Joel Valencia. Both students hadn’t played football since middle school, yet they became “crucial offensive weapons” in the 2022 season, Whittington said.

“The sky is definitely the limit, as long as they stay together and keep working hard and keep lifting hard this summer and keep doing the right things,” he said. “I think you know, the future’s bright moving forward.”

Whittington, who already lives in Grand Junction, takes over a bigger 4A program formerly coached by Brandon Milholland, who was promoted to assistant principal. Administrators aren’t allowed to coach.

The 2023-24 season marks Whittington’s 16th year as a football coach. He spent 13 years coaching at Delta High School and two years coaching at Mesa State University (Colorado Mesa).

In the meantime, Garfield Re-2 is currently in the process of interviewing prospective coaches. The application process, however, has already closed, the district confirmed Friday.

“The opportunity to coach in the valley that I live in was an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up,” Whittington said. “Especially just for my family’s sake.”

Whittington also said the administration in Rifle did everything right, while the community of Rifle itself continues to make its football program a special one.

“They did everything they could to support me,” he said. “A special thank you to the whole town of Rifle, especially the administration of the school.”

In related news

Coal Ridge High School football coach Crockett Williams also stepped down this year as Titans football head coach. The Post Independent has reached out to Williams for this story.