Rifle Garfield County Airport lands FFA grant
The Rifle Garfield County Airport is slated to use a $59,000 grant offered by the Federal Aviation Administration for operations, a Friday news release states.
The grant is provided through the American Rescue Plan designed to assist airports to “prevent, prepare for and respond to” the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.
“The grant will be used for employee expenses,” Airport Director Brain Condie told Garfield County Commissioners. “It does tie us to grant assurances for another 20 years, but we’re expecting more federal funds next year, so it doesn’t increase any commitment that we’re not already prepared to make.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Rifle Garfield County Airport lands FFA grant
The Rifle Garfield County Airport is slated to use a $59,000 grant offered by the Federal Aviation Administration for operations, a Friday news release states.