Rifle Garfield County Airport lands FFA grant

The Rifle Garfield County Airport.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport is slated to use a $59,000 grant offered by the Federal Aviation Administration for operations, a Friday news release states.

The grant is provided through the American Rescue Plan designed to assist airports to “prevent, prepare for and respond to” the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.

“The grant will be used for employee expenses,” Airport Director Brain Condie told Garfield County Commissioners. “It does tie us to grant assurances for another 20 years, but we’re expecting more federal funds next year, so it doesn’t increase any commitment that we’re not already prepared to make.”