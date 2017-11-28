Rifle High cheerleader to perform at Disney World

Rifle High School senior Kylee West will soon head to Disney World to perform with hundreds of other cheerleaders from around the country.

In its third year, the Varsity Spirit Spectacular invites top All-American cheerleaders from high schools across the country to perform at their choice of Disney World or London. The 2017 event runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

West is the first Rifle High School cheerleader to be named a top All-American in a long time, said Rifle High School cheerleading coach Valentina Epps.

The Varsity Spirit Spectacular invites more than 800 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the county to perform, according to the press release. West was selected among a group of 10th and 12th grade captains, co-captains and officers who attended a Varsity Spirit summer camp hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance and United Spirit Association.

West has been cheering since her freshman year, and while she has been nominated as an All-American previously, this is her first time being honored as top All-American. She said she was nominated for jumps and tumbling and is honored to make the team.

"There are so many advantages to going," said Epps. "She can come back and teach the routine she learns, and teach it to us to add to our routine. She also has the chance to connect with other cheerleaders and girls with similar interest from around the country."

West will perform in an exclusive pre-parade performance through Disney's Magic Kingdom Park in front of hundreds of spectators. Performers will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across that nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort, according to the press release.