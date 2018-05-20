Rifle High School graduate leaves legacy providing helping hand

As the school year winds to a close, one graduating senior leaves behind western Garfield County's mobile lunch program for children, Meal Monkey, which he helped launch.

Miguel Gonzalez, graduating Rifle High School May 26, will have to watch as the program he helped start will carry on without him.

"It's feels good to have helped start it up, and it hasn't slowed down at all," he said.

Over the years, he's heard from fellow students and some of his teachers that have been appreciative of the work he's done.

In partnership with LIFT-UP, the Meal Monkey program will be going all summer beginning May 29 through Aug. 2 to provide free, nutritious lunches to any child 18 or under. Garfield Re-2 will be sponsoring meals Monday through Thursday as part of the Summer Nutrition Program, and LIFT-UP will continue its Friday meal program through the summer. See times and drop-off locations listed separately.

Gonzalez, who began helping with the program during his sophomore year, said he will continue to look for volunteering opportunities no matter what community he lives in and said his favorite part of participating was meeting new people and being able to help children in his community.

"I'm not going to forget about Meal Monkey, no matter where I go," he said.