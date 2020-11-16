Rifle High School transitions to 100% online learning

Beginning Tuesday, Rifle High School is transitioning to 100% online learning for the rest of the week, a news release from Garfield Re-2 School District states.

Students are off next week for Thanksgiving and are slated to return for in-person instruction on Nov. 30.

About 10% of RHS students have been quarantined and 30% were absent Monday, according to the release. For teachers, about 17% are quarantined and 27% will be absent this week with many teachers still waiting on test results for Covid-19.

A lack of substitute teachers has hampered classroom instruction during the pandemic — Re-2 reported 66% of its substitute teacher needs at RHS went unfilled Monday.

The investigation is being led by Garfield County Public Health and all individuals who have tested positive or have had close contact are being asked to quarantine for two weeks.

Custodial staff will deep-clean the schools before students return Nov. 30.

As with all schools that have switched to remote learning, meals will be available for pick-up by reservation. However, the Re-2 school district announced that meal pickup will now be run out of a single drive-through location at Rifle Middle School.

The drive-through will be open from 11 a.m. to noon on the west side of RMS in the bus loop, the release states. Meals should be reserved by 9 a.m. daily by calling 665-7604. Thanksgiving meal boxes will be available Tuesday.