Rifle home lost to fire, Go Fund Me started for Brooks family

On Sunday, Aug. 12, Rifle resident Maggie Brooks was moving her oldest daughter into her college dorm room when she got a call that her home of six years was on fire. The fire, which started on the back deck, caused severe damage to the home.

According to Colorado River Fire Rescue public information officer Maria Pina, the fire department received a call on the fire at 12:41 p.m. that Sunday and arrived at the home at 12:44 p.m.

Brooks was very thankful to the firefighters for their quick and committed response.

She said her family is doing well and staying with extended family in New Castle. She thanked the community for all of the support her family, friends, neighbors and fellow Western Slope residents have shown her these past two weeks.

Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein, who was in the area at the time of the fire, said when he first saw the fire the entire backside of the home appeared to be in flames.

Flames were reported to be extending out to 10 feet in the air, Pina said, and a dog was reported to be locked in one of the bedrooms of the homes at the time of the fire.

Klein is still in disbelief that firefighters were able to locate the dog and get him out in time.

"I didn't think there was any chance the dog made it," he admitted. "I'm just so happy for the family that the dog was saved. Amazing that they got it out of the there."

Klein later wrote a letter to Colorado River Fire Rescue Chief Rob Jones praising his team's efforts that day.

While damage to the home is still being assessed, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started on the Brooks Family's behalf, with $560 raised by eight people in nine days. The campaign's goal is to hit $5,000 to help the Brooks rebuild their lives.