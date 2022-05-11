Rifle juvenile suspected of homicide to be tried as an adult
A juvenile accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old male at a quinceanera birthday party in Rifle is being tried as an adult.
D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez, 17, was arrested in Mesa County on April 25 — a day after the incident. He was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting that happened at Home Ranch Road in Rifle shortly after midnight the day before.
The victim was alive when Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies arrived but was later pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
Garfield County Judge Paul Metzger did order to hold Lopez without bond. Lopez is currently being held at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction.
On Wednesday morning, Metzger agreed to bind over Lopez to Garfield County District Court Chief Judge James Boyd, where he faces five counts as an adult.
Lopez’s next appearance is scheduled for May 24.
