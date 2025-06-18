Rifle kicks off summer series with first Third Thursday on Third

The city of Rifle will launch its summer event series, Third Thursday on Third on, this week as an opportunity to bring the community together and support local businesses.

Delaney Passmore, the event coordinator for the city, said this was an idea brought on from city council.

“They wanted a summer series to bring more people to the downtown district,” she said. “It’s family oriented and we’re hoping to draw a lot of people from all over, to say, “Rifle is here, we’ve got a lot to offer.”

Railroad Avenue will be closed from Centennial Parkway to Fourth Street, along with both sides of Third Street, to create space for the festivities, Passmore said.

“There will be vendors along the street, businesses participating in any way they can, a food truck called Hunger Techs who sell smash burgers, and a local band in the center of the intersection,” Passmore said. “The band this time is Feeding Giants and we’ll have a decent sized stage for them.”

Chamber ambassadors will host a beer garden within the closed-off streets, and other attractions include a foam cannon for kids, food and drinks, and booths featuring local artists.

“We’re trying to give some room for creatives to participate,” Passmore said. “Things that aren’t necessarily typically offered.”

While there will be barriers and security provided, the city is hoping for a relaxed atmosphere.

“We want a festival feel, to encourage people to go into businesses or to come back,” Passmore said. “Maybe they haven’t been out to Third St. in a while and we want the businesses there to get their tastes out there.”

The theme for this Third Thursday on Third is Summer Block Party, Passmore said, and there is plenty of parking.

“We will be closing the streets from 3-9 p.m.,” she said. “We’ll be rerouting traffic for it and we hope to bring as many people to Rifle’s Downtown District as possible.”