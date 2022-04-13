



The annual Rifle Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt returns this year to Deerfield Park, a news release states.

Beginning at 9 a.m. April 16 in Deerfield Park, 300 E. 30th St., children ages 3-9 are eligible to come by for a chance to win Easter baskets and bikes as well as participate in the Easter egg hunt, the release states.

“If your child finds a piece of candy marked with a number, find that number at the participating business in town, and they will give your child another prize,” the release states. “If the business is closed on Saturday, go back during normal business hours.”

A longstanding tradition, the local Lions Club has held the Rifle Easter Egg Hunt for 86 years before the COVID-19 pandemic..

“The Rifle Fire Department will be on site for kids to get an up close and personal experience, and it’s just a fun-filled morning for the whole family,” the release states. “It’s a Rifle tradition. … Come out and watch the kids have fun and celebrate spring.”