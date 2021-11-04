Rifle man accused of child death no show for sentencing

Daniel Alvarado



A Rifle man involved in a 2019 incident that led to the accidental overdose death of a child was a no show for a sentencing hearing in Garfield County District Court on Thursday.

Daniel Alvarado, 28, was originally arrested for felony child abuse after the death of 5-year-old Sophia Larson. He was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Alvarado was with his cousin, Stephanie Alvarado, on the day of her daughter’s death. The Alvarados, accompanied by Bertha Ceballos, were allegedly using drugs when Larson accidentally drank from a water bottle contaminated with methamphetamine.

After Larson began to show signs of distress, the suspects neglected to initially take her to the hospital. This led to her death, which was ruled an overdose.

Stephanie Alvarado has since then been sentenced to 32 years in prison by Garfield County District Court Judge Denise Lynch.

The incident took place Dec. 11, 2019.

During Alvarado’s incarceration, Lynch originally denied Alvarado a personal recognizance bond, an order which would have released him from custody.

A $1,500 cash surety bond, however, was posted on behalf of Alvarado, and he was released from custody on June 15.

Ever since his arrest, Alvarado has amassed several non-compliance reports, including failure to appear for drug tests and complete a domestic violence evaluation. In addition, Alvarado failed to appear for an arraignment in late May.

Assistant District Attorney Ben Sollars argued on Thursday for a no bond hold to be issued after Alvarado’s arrest.

Instead, Lynch issued a warrant for Alvarado’s arrest, with a $100,000 cash-only bond.

“I don’t think he’ll be able to post that,” Lynch said.

