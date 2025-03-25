Rifle man awarded Carnegie Medal for Heroism after saving mother and infant from burning car on Highway 82

Alec Larson was on his way to work when he made a decision that would save two lives, all while risking his own — an act that has now earned him one of North America’s highest civilian honors.

The 27-year-old Rifle resident was awarded the Carnegie Medal for Heroism on Monday, a rare distinction given to civilians in the United States and Canada who risk their lives to save others. Larson is one of just a few dozen people to receive the medal this year.

Larson’s recognition stems from an April 11, 2024, crash on Colorado Highway 82 near Glenwood Springs that left a mother and her infant trapped inside a burning vehicle. Larson came upon the wreck moments after it happened. Flames had already started to spark under one of the vehicles when he pulled over.

Without hesitation, he grabbed a pair of scissors from his van and ran toward the scene. He helped the injured mother out of the driver’s seat, only to hear her shout that her baby was still inside.

By then, fire was spreading fast.

Larson ran to the rear of the SUV, climbed into the hatchback and struggled to free the baby from his car seat. Unable to unbuckle the straps, he used the scissors to cut the child loose. He handed the infant to a bystander and backed away from the vehicle just seconds before it was completely engulfed in flames.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, established in 1904 by industrialist Andrew Carnegie, said Larson’s actions met the award’s strict requirements. Recipients must voluntarily leave a place of safety and knowingly risk their lives to save another person.

“People don’t always take the time or have the courage to act in the way that Mr. Larson did,” said Jewels Phraner, director of outreach and communications for the commission. “There’s something within him that caused him to react to the situation in a way that saved lives.”

Phraner said Carnegie Medal recipients often share the same humble mindset.

“We hear it again and again: ‘I didn’t think, I just acted,'” Phraner said. “That instinct to enter danger on behalf of someone else is rare. It’s what separates everyday people from true heroes.”

Larson said the recognition has been humbling, especially after receiving the Garfield County Lifesaving Award in May 2024 for the same act of bravery.

“I never imagined it would go this far,” he said. “I didn’t do it to be recognized — I just reacted. But it means a lot.”

Larson said the events of that day still play in his mind. He drives past the crash site twice a day and said it serves as a daily reminder of what could have happened if no one had stopped.

His quick thinking prevented a tragedy, and he’s stayed in touch with the family he helped. The mother was hospitalized with serious injuries but recovered. Her infant son was not harmed.

While the Carnegie Medal brings national attention to Larson’s act of bravery, it marks just one chapter in a longer personal journey.

In 2019, Larson lost his then 5-year-old daughter, Sophia, to a preventable drug overdose while she was staying with her mother. In the years since, he’s worked to raise awareness about child safety and substance abuse. Larson released a documentary last fall titled “Lost Innocence: The Story of Sophia Larson,” to help spread awareness of child overdose.

Larson said that experience — along with his past as a volunteer firefighter — has shaped how he responds to emergencies. But nothing, he said, could have prepared him for what happened that day on Highway 82.

“I’ve been through a lot in the last few years,” he said. “To go from losing my daughter to saving a mother and her child… it’s hard to put into words.”

The Carnegie Medal is expected to be formally presented to Larson later this year. Each medal is custom struck and engraved with details of the rescue. The commission works with local leaders to organize ceremonies in recipients’ communities.

Phraner said the goal is to make sure heroes are celebrated in front of the people who know them best.

“We like to come to them so they can be honored by their communities,” she said. “It’s their moment, and they’ve earned it.”

Larson said he looks forward to sharing that moment with his children.

“This award isn’t about me,” he said. “It’s about doing what’s right when it matters most. If my kids can take away one thing from it when they watch me accept that award, I hope it’s that you help people when they need it — no questions, no hesitation.”