Rifle man had several pending criminal charges before death

A Rifle man whose body was found along the Colorado River near Parachute earlier this month had several pending criminal court cases in Garfield County, including a number of drug-related charges and a recent domestic incident.

Whether any of that recent past played a part in Joshua Gomez's disappearance and subsequent death is not something law enforcement are speculating about at this point, however.

Garfield County Coroner Rob Glassmire said Tuesday there's still no new information on Gomez's death.

The 29-year-old's body was found on an island in the Colorado River the afternoon of June 9, and Glassmire says the cause and manner of death is still pending toxicology.

“If anyone knows anything, please call the authorities. His past shouldn’t be an issue for closure.”



— wife of Joshua Gomez

It could take four to six weeks, Glassmire said, adding lately "it's been around two to four weeks."

Officials say Gomez was last seen at a bus stop in New Castle around May 25, and the Coroner's Office is asking the public for any information regarding Gomez's whereabouts after that time.

No injury or trauma was noted during his autopsy, and family members say the information they have is the same knowledge the public has.

His family described him as a proud man and a loving father, who always held his head high no matter the circumstances. He was buried alongside a long list of relatives at Gomez Cemetery in Gomez, Colorado, this past weekend.

Gomez's death came amid several pending court cases for alleged crimes in recent months and dating back to 2014, according to Garfield County District Court documents. Charges ranged from criminal mischief and drug distribution offenses to domestic violence, DUI and other traffic offenses.

Gomez was scheduled to appear in front of a 9th District judge at the Garfield County Courthouse on Monday related to the most recent case. The morning of May 15, Rifle police officers arrested Gomez after his wife said he had broken into her home and harassed her. She told police he hadn't hit her but was continuously throwing objects at her.

According to police, Gomez said he hadn't done anything wrong and that he hadn't touched her. He said he was simply there to retrieve baseball cards belonging to him, that his wife sold while he was in jail.

Gomez also stated he and his wife were going through a divorce. His wife told officers he was only allowed in the home when invited.

Officers said in court documents that they found a syringe in Gomez's left pocket while he was in custody, and that he accused them of planting it on him.

Police indicated they knew Gomez from previous drug-related run-ins and that Gomez told a booking deputy at the Garfield County Jail that he had planned to use meth that day.

In another incident just before 7 a.m. on April 4, a Jay's Restaurant employee called the Rifle Police Department to report "suspicious activity," saying a male had entered the business, asking her to call 911 because someone had been "murdered."

She says while she called police, she heard glass breaking outside at a nearby bank, and that the same male had stated he had broken the windows "to get the police to come."

Officers say in court documents that Gomez admitted to breaking the windows, reiterating he knew police would come if he did. He was suspected of breaking several other windows at businesses in the area, causing more than $5,000 in damages.

In January, Gomez was also found during a traffic stop to be in possession of 77.2 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms, according to court records.

A clerk at the Garfield County Courthouse said the three pending cases would be closed following Gomez's death.

Glassmire, the county coroner, said there is no current criminal investigation into Gomez's death, and the Garfield County Sheriff's Office said it, too, is waiting on the cause of death first.

"Josh wasn't perfect and had some legal troubles, and we don't know if what happened to Josh was related to what he was going through," his wife said in a phone text statement to the Post Independent. "But if anyone knows anything, please call the authorities.

"His past shouldn't be an issue for closure," she added.