Rifle man sentenced on vehicular homicide, robbery charges





A Rifle man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday morning in two cases, one for vehicular homicide and another for burglary, both while under the influence of alcohol.

Chayton Reynolds was found guilty and sentenced on four separate charges — 15 years for vehicular homicide, six years for felony menacing, three years for felony violation of bail bond and eight years for second-degree burglary. The sentences will run concurrently, not consecutively.

Reynolds was sentenced by Garfield County District Judge Denise Lynch.

Reynolds was originally arrested Jan. 22, 2020 for hitting 50-year-old Robert Baumwoll with his car and killing him. Reynolds was found to be under the influence of alcohol, telling officers on scene he had consumed two beers in the previous two hours before the incident around 7:20 a.m.

Reynolds was 19 at the time and on probation following a guilty plea on a juvenile misdemeanor in 2019.

He met his $8,000 bond in late May and was released. On Nov. 19, he was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Rifle home and awakening its residents by pointing a BB gun at them.

Speaking over WebEx, the victims of the robbery said they had to relocate due to ongoing fears for their safety.

The defense said Reynolds was a product of an abusive father that physically injured him and introduced him to methamphetamines. Reynolds has supposedly been impacted by alcohol and drug consumption since he was 10.

Judge Lynch said she understood that he may have been self-medicating due to trauma, but it did not excuse the “two very serious offenses.”

Restitution in the two cases are still unsettled. The prosecution is seeking $1,638.30 to cover the funeral expenses of Baumwoll and $215 to account for the items stolen in the second case.

Reynolds faces trial still in a third case for allegedly making alcohol while in jail. That case is scheduled to begin on Dec. 2.