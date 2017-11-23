Rifle Masonic Lodge seeks full restoration

One of Rifle's oldest buildings is looking to the state to fund a massive restoration. Rifle Masonic Lodge treasurer Ron Roesener hopes to receive the Historical Colorado Grant for $250,000. Located on Railroad Avenue just north of downtown, the Rifle Masonic Lodge is one of two buildings in Rifle to receive a historic designation, a criterion to receive the grant. The other historic building is the post office.

The building has already been approved for the Historic Structure Assessment for up to $15,000. Roesener said that an architect and constructional engineer have been hired to determine exactly what it will take to restore the building.

"We have kept up as much as we could," he said.

Roesener expects the assessment to be done sometime in January. The assessment will then go to the History Colorado board for final review. A decision is expected sometime in the spring.

While it may be several months until Roesener hears back on the decision, he's confident that the grant will pass as he has worked with History Colorado officials since the beginning.

Roesener said that History Colorado Preservation and Archaeological Programs Manager Gheda Gayou advised him with the application and reassured him that it will pass.

The Rifle Masonic Lodge at one time had more than 300 members. Now that number is 29, according to secretary Jim Gerloff.