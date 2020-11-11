Rifle Middle School, Graham Mesa Elementary transitions 90 students to remote instruction

Garfield Re-2 announced Wednesday night that about 90 students from Graham Mesa Elementary and Rifle Middle School will transition to remote instruction following concerns about Covid-19.

Thirteen educators were also impacted and will quarantine for two weeks.

A majority of students at both schools were unaffected by the announcement, according to an Re-2 news release.

“It is important to remember that there are approximately 442 students or 72% percent of Rifle Middle School students and 387 or 97% of Graham Mesa Elementary students that have not had their learning disrupted,” the release states.

Garfield County Public Health led the investigations and have notified everyone potentially impacted. Custodians will clean and disinfect the affected areas before students return.

“All schools, including Rifle Middle and Graham Mesa Elementary, have breakfasts and lunches available for any student on the distance learning platform,” the release states. “Families should call their child’s school by 9 a.m. Meals can be picked up at between 10:30 and 11 a.m. at their home school.”