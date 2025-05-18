Rifle Middle School principal named next Garfield Re-2 assistant superintendent

Current Rifle Middle School Principal Jenny Nipper was selected as the next assistant superintendent of the Garfield Re-2 School District, according to a news release from the district. Her appointment is pending approval by the school board at its May 28 meeting.

Nipper has spent more than two decades in the district, beginning as a substitute teacher before becoming a math and science teacher at both Rifle and Riverside middle schools. She later served as assistant principal at Rifle Middle and has held the principal role since 2017.

“I am looking forward to the future of our district,” Nipper said in the release. “Three years ago, we embarked on our strategic plan, and we have worked hard at it. It’s not perfect, but it is guiding us, and things are happening that are good for kids and for our community.”

Nipper holds a bachelor of science from Cincinnati Bible College and a Master of Science in educational leadership from Western Governors University. She said her motivation to apply for the district-level role stemmed from a commitment to long-term impact.

“I want to be a part of the conversation about the future,” she said in the release. “I love this district, this community, and our families. I want to use the skills I have for the longest amount of time in Garfield Re-2 to do the most amount of good that I can.”

Incoming Superintendent Kirk Banghart, who will succeed current Superintendent Heather Grumley after she steps down at the end of the school year, said Nipper’s experience and connection to the district make her a strong fit for the leadership team.

“We had many highly qualified candidates who applied for this position,” Banghart said in the release. “I am ecstatic to welcome a long-time Garfield Re-2 resident and experienced leader to our district’s executive team. Jenny brings not only a deep understanding of our community, but also a tireless commitment to learning and growth that aligns with our mission and strategic plan.”

A committee of parents, teachers and administrators interviewed applicants, and community members had the opportunity to share feedback during a public meet-and-greet. Nipper will succeed current Assistant Superintendent Lisa Pierce, who is retiring after five years in the role.