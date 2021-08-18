Rifle Middle School students reflect on summer, new school year

Rifle Middle School seventh grader Kincaid Perdue begins to open his locker on the first day of school Monday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Break out the pencils and notebooks. Monday marked the first day of school for the Re-2 school district.

For new eighth grader Lilly Weisbrod, 13, that meant she had to spend this past weekend supply and clothes shopping.

“I like doing supply shopping,” she said. “I don’t like clothes shopping. Actually, I think yesterday or Saturday we went to Grand Junction and just bought a load of clothes. I went to fitting room after fitting room.”

But the shopping spree is still worth it.

“It feels really nice to be back,” she said. “I get to see my friends … and I’m really happy I get to do band again.”

Weisbrod is a trumpet player. Meanwhile, Weisbrod also looks forward to learning. Her favorite subjects?

“All of them,” she said.

Weisbrod, in fact, already has thoughts on what she wants to be when she grows up.

“I do want to go to college,” she said. “I am still deciding on what I want to do, but I have a couple options. I want to be a vet, but I can’t decide which type of vet. I was also thinking about maybe being a flight attendant to get money to pay for medical school and to travel the world.”

Kincaid Perdue, 13, is starting seventh grade at Rifle Middle School. He is excited to be back roaming the halls of the school — especially this year. He gets his own locker, said.

“You get more independence,” he said. “Different kids have different classes, and it’s not all the same.”

But it’s even more exciting to be closer to normal.

“I’m very happy to be back at school,” he said. “And really this is the first sort of normal year that we’ve had in a while. And I think that’s really nice, especially for kids starting Middle School.”

Rifle Middle School students Kincaid Perdue and Lilly Weisbrod walk down a hall during the first day of school Monday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Perdue said he’s glad that he doesn’t have to do online learning or deal with different restrictions in relation to COVID-19.

“I know we didn’t have to do that last year, but I’m still glad that’s the normal feeling year,” he said. “And I’m just excited for all the adventures ahead.”

Perdue said he can’t wait to see what he learns in social studies because he loves history.

SUMMER TIME

Perdue and Weisbrod reflected on their summers.

Weisbrod said her summer was “very, very short.” But she did get to take a trip to Washington. She said her brothers were participating in a program called Envision, and she got to go for that.

“It’s like a leadership program,” she said. “You do a lot of stuff in it. You do CSI, you do medical and you also do engineering, and it’s helping to learn how to do all those things and to help lead others.

The most memorable part about her trip out east?

“It’s humid,” she said.

Perdue’s summer also consisted of traveling. He said he visited places like South Dakota and Wyoming.

“In mid-July, me and my dad went to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Park, and that was amazing,” he said. “We got to see beautiful mountains, beautiful waterfalls, we got to see Old Faithful. My grandma accidentally called it Old Yeller.”

His family also took a trip to Utah.

“And that was a really fun day,” Perdue said. “Before we got home around 7:30 p.m., we stopped in Grand Junction and got Popeye’s for dinner.”

For now Perdue looks forward to a new journey in seventh grade.

“Just seeing how much I know at the end of the year compared to now,” he said. “I love learning. I love new things. So I’m just really excited to see you know how much I’ve learned.”

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com .