Rifle Middle School students take physical education to new heights

When Rifle Middle School eighth graders head to physical education, some lace up more than sneakers — they slip into climbing shoes and tackle the walls at the Rifle Climbing Center.

Physical education teacher Lukas Hill saw a collaboration with the climbing center as the perfect way to connect students with a world-class resource in their own backyard.

“We don’t have a rec center, but we have the best climbing in the nation, and we don’t produce any climbers,” Hill said. “Climbing saved me in high school. It gave me motivation to make good choices and a healthy way to test my boundaries. I wanted our kids to have that same opportunity.”

For Jason Marshall, who opened the Rifle Climbing Center in February, the partnership with Garfield Re-2 schools just made sense.

“Lukas approached us about bringing his students here, and it was a no-brainer,” Marshall said. “It’s a local resource a lot of people don’t take advantage of. Field trips expose kids to climbing, and those kids become part of the community. They’re the future climbers, the future employees and a future club team.”

The climbing center offers a discounted rate to make the experience accessible for Rifle Middle students. For eighth grader August Freund, the sessions are about more than just fun.

“I enjoy doing this and would like to come here more often,” Freund said. “It’s a challenge and lets me set goals to complete and know where I’m at with my rock climbing skill. Setting goals and trying to get to the top — that applies outside of physical education too.”

In just seven 40-minute sessions, students work on teamwork, confidence and perseverance — skills that reach far beyond the climbing wall.

“Climbing is healthy, it builds friendships, and it takes you places,” Marshall said. “We’re excited to share that with Garfield Re-2 kids.”

The community partnership helps Rifle Middle School’s physical education program become more than exercise. It’s about teamwork, confidence and perseverance. Together, Garfield Re-2 and the Rifle Climbing Center are giving students not just a gym, but a playground for life skills.