Rifle Middle, Wamsley Elementary schools temporarily transition to 100% online learning

Wamsley Elementary and Rifle Middle schools will go to 100% remote instruction beginning Monday becuase of concerns over Covid-19.

Students are expected to return to the schools following Thanksgiving break, a news release from Garfield Re-2 School District states.

“Garfield Re-2 School District was informed by the Garfield County Department of Public Health of individual(s) that are confirmed to have COVID-19, or who have COVID-19 like symptoms or illness within Wamsley and Rifle Middle School,” the release states.

At Wamsley Elementary, 27% of teaching staff are quarantining, self-isolating or are have their own children out on quarantine. Roughly 14% of students are out on quarantine.

At Rifle Middle School, roughly 32% of students and 18 staff members have been quarantined.

Re-2 announced Thursday night that Graham Mesa Elementary is also transitioning Monday to 100% online learning until after Thanksgiving break.

A critical substitute teacher shortage is greatly affecting the district’s “capacity to deliver instruction and keep your children safe,” the release states.

“Some of our schools have reached their capacity to meet the needs of our students for in-person instruction, others are rapidly approaching their limits,” Garfield Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumley said in the news release. “The exponentially increasing number of COVID cases in Garfield County is dramatically impacting our capacity to keep kids learning in-person safely. We are imploring our community to be safe, 6-feet apart, wear your masks and wash your hands regularly throughout the day – for your health, for your children’s health and to keep our schools open.”

As with all Re-2 schools that have transitioned students to remote learning, Both Rifle Middle and Wamsley Elementary will be offering student meals to-go. Families should contact their schools directly: Wamsley Elementary at 665-7950 and Rifle Middle School at 665-7900 by 9 a.m. daily to request meals. Drive-through meals will be available from 11 a.m. to noon.