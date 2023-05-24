Rifle Mountain Park remains closed through Memorial Day weekend due to floods

Rifle workers walk through a flooded area at Rifle Mountain Park.

City of Rifle/Courtesy

Continued flooding and deteriorating conditions at Rifle Mountain Park has prompted the city to keep the park closed through Memorial Day weekend, the city announced in a Wednesday news release.

Rifle Mountain Park was closed on May 18 due to flooding from an unusually heavy snowpack combined with heavy localized downpours. Rifle Creek, which runs through the park, is overflowing its banks and running extremely fast, the release states.

“Excessive ponding on roadways, campsites and other low-lying areas has worsened in the past week,” the release states.

County Road 217 is shut down at the end of State Highway 325 just past the fish hatchery.

“Staff has been placing sandbags in an attempt to mitigate further flooding,” the release states. “City and county officials will continue daily monitoring of the area.”

The city says not to enter the park until it has been deemed safe and officially reopened.

For updated information on all city matters, visit http://www.rifleco.org or the city’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.