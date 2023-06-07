Rifle Mountain Park reopens after May floods

A picnic area at Rifle Mountain Park flooded in May.

Just in time for the weekend.

After floods in May temporarily closed it down, Rifle Mountain Park has reopened, a Wednesday city news release states.

“City staff has been up at the park and have determined that conditions have improved since the flooding last month,” the release states. “There are still a few campsites north of Huffman Gulch which will remain closed until repairs can be made.

“Please obey all signage.”

Patrons are still urged to use caution around Rifle Creek as it continues to run very high and fast, the release states. Avoid damaging muddy areas by remembering the adage “if you leave a track, turn back.”

Camping is only allowed in designated areas and is first come, first served. Community House and Group Area reservations can be made at https://www.rifleco.org/RifleMountainPark .

A Rifle Mountain Park pass is required for entry into the park. A state park pass is not valid, the release states. Day passes can be obtained at the kiosk at the entry to the park or annual passes can be purchased at the Rifle Parks and Recreation office located in City Hall, 202 Railroad Ave.