Rifle moves forward with spring clean up

A refrigerator, couch and vacuum stand alongside a residential road in Rifle on Wednesday. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent



An annual city-wide effort to beautify the area is “a-go,” the city announced Tuesday.

“Clean-up will begin Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23 for East Rifle (everything east of Railroad Ave,) and Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30 for West and South Rifle,” Rifle Community Service Officer Alan Lambert stated in a news release.

Residents will not be allowed to place materials on the curb in front of their homes until the weekend before their side of town is to be picked up, Lambert said. Piles must be separated into trash and scrap metal piles.

“All loose tree trimming and branches must be bundled and tied for easy pickup,” Lambert said. “No more than 5 cubic yards per residence will be allowed, no exceptions. Anything larger will not be picked up.”

“We will pick up furniture and appliances including refrigerators (completely empty and not taped or tied shut), freezers, air conditioners, stoves washers, water heaters, couches, beds and more,” he added.

Items the city will not pick up include gas or air cylinders, gas tanks, sealed containers, waste oil, antifreeze, paint, paint thinners, liquids of any type, TV’s, copiers, computers and computer monitors and tires of any size.

A flyer with all the rules and regulations is being printed and will be mailed out to every residence in the city the first part of April, Lambert said.

The service is free to Rifle residents, but is not available for those living outside of city limits or in another municipality, Lambert said.In addition, this marks the first time the clean up will be taking place since 2019. The 2020 clean up was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic is still with us in 2021 and we will not be able to use correctional facility inmates to make this possible as we have in the past,” Lambert said. “However, city crews from (Operations and Maintenance), Parks, Grounds and Facilities, and Rifle police have stepped up to supply the labor force to make this happen.”

He added, “Garfield County Commissioners have also stepped up to help and will pay for half the cost of the dump fees for Spring Cleanup at the West Garfield Landfill.”

