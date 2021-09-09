Rifle Municipal Court offers chance to resolve city warrants without jail





Rifle Municipal Court is celebrating Bench Warrant Amnesty Day by offering people a chance to resolve city warrants without jail time.

From 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 15, anyone with an outstanding bench warrant through the Rifle Municipal Court system is being invited to handle it without fear of jail time, a news release from the city of Rifle states.

Individuals who show up to Rifle Municipal Court that day will meet the judge and prosecutor in an effort to resolve their case, a Sept. 2 news release states. Bench warrant fees will be waived and the bench warrant quashed.

No one will be taken to jail on that day, the release states.

“It’s an opportunity to finally close an old case and stop worrying about being arrested,” the release states. “Rifle Municipal Judge Victor Zerbi was inspired by the success of other courts which have implemented similar programs.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Garfield County Jail was not accepting arrestees for municipal or minor misdemeanor violations in an effort to limit inmate population and slow transmission of the virus. Consequently, the number of open warrants in municipal courts rose, the release states.

“In early August, Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario reevaluated the prohibition and infection rates and made the determination that due to strict COVID procedures in place at the jail, it was safe to begin bringing back all individuals with outstanding warrants regardless of origin,” the release states. “Law enforcement is now making arrests on all warrants.

People who have Rifle Municipal Court warrants are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

Contact the court at 970-665-6420 for more information.