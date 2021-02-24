Rifle, New Castle budgets see increases in sales tax revenue

Blurred coffee shop interior to use as background or template



Rifle and New Castle are seeing decent increases in tax revenue, according to financial administrators.

According to Rifle figures, the inclusion of December figures shows a nearly $480,000 increase in sales tax collections for the fiscal year 2020 compared to 2019. In addition, with the help of a $73,000 increase in building use tax revenue, it increased the grand total in 2020 collections from about $11.03 million to about $11.6 million.

The city, however, did see some dips between 2019 and 2020 fiscal years. Sales tax from lodging dropped from $423,943 in 2019 to $321,275 in 2020. Meanwhile, oil and gas collections dropped from $291,571 in 2019 to $194,432 in 2020.

RIFLE Regular sales tax revenue 2019: $9.98 million 2020: $10.45 million Building use tax revenue 2019: $179,071 2020: $251,902 NEW CASTLE Regular sales tax revenue 2019: $1.58 million 2020: $1.9 million Building use tax revenue 2019: $27,582 2020: $36,306

Trying to make up for those losses includes increases in Rifle’s liquor, marijuana and general retail sales. Liquor sales shot up from 2019’s $273,796 to 2020’s $313,869. Marijuana sales jumped from 2019’s $82,536 to 2020’s $162,496. General retail saw 2019’s $4.3 million in tax revenue collections increase to almost $4.8 million in 2020.

For New Castle, which only has monthly figures in tax collections, fiscal year 2020 saw more than a $334,000 sales tax increase from 2019, jumping to about $1.9 million from about $1.6 million.

New Castle’s building use tax also saw an uptick. Fiscal year 2020 saw $36,306 in collections compared to 2019’s $27,582.

