Rifle, New Castle budgets see increases in sales tax revenue
Rifle and New Castle are seeing decent increases in tax revenue, according to financial administrators.
According to Rifle figures, the inclusion of December figures shows a nearly $480,000 increase in sales tax collections for the fiscal year 2020 compared to 2019. In addition, with the help of a $73,000 increase in building use tax revenue, it increased the grand total in 2020 collections from about $11.03 million to about $11.6 million.
The city, however, did see some dips between 2019 and 2020 fiscal years. Sales tax from lodging dropped from $423,943 in 2019 to $321,275 in 2020. Meanwhile, oil and gas collections dropped from $291,571 in 2019 to $194,432 in 2020.
RIFLE
Regular sales tax revenue
2019: $9.98 million
2020: $10.45 million
Building use tax revenue
2019: $179,071
2020: $251,902
NEW CASTLE
Regular sales tax revenue
2019: $1.58 million
2020: $1.9 million
Building use tax revenue
2019: $27,582
2020: $36,306
Trying to make up for those losses includes increases in Rifle’s liquor, marijuana and general retail sales. Liquor sales shot up from 2019’s $273,796 to 2020’s $313,869. Marijuana sales jumped from 2019’s $82,536 to 2020’s $162,496. General retail saw 2019’s $4.3 million in tax revenue collections increase to almost $4.8 million in 2020.
For New Castle, which only has monthly figures in tax collections, fiscal year 2020 saw more than a $334,000 sales tax increase from 2019, jumping to about $1.9 million from about $1.6 million.
New Castle’s building use tax also saw an uptick. Fiscal year 2020 saw $36,306 in collections compared to 2019’s $27,582.
