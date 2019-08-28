Town of Silt will move on after closure

Last week the Silt Building Department posted the Community Center building as unsafe and any occupancy is now prohibited.

Closed due to structural safety, the building located at 480 Grand Ave. will sit empty until a plan is put in place to sell or demolish the building.

Residents were invited to discuss the future of the community Center at this week’s Board of Trustees meeting.

After 15 minutes of discussion and with proposed costs of $1,500 to $2,000 just to have a structural engineer look at the building, the board decided to move forward with a request for proposals (RFP).

The RFP should help town officials find the best solution for its needs.

The former church building has hosted a variety of events and private functions as a community center for several years under the town’s ownership.

“It was closed after deficiencies were discovered in its structure,” according to a town news release issued Friday afternoon. “The building has been fenced and all are asked to stay well away from the building.”

The town has notified all of those who have registered to use the building and given them the alternative of using the nearby Town Center.

According to Town Administrator Jeff Layman, a routine check of the building on Aug. 5 discovered that the west wall seemed to be buckling and other walls were “leaning.”

Town Building Inspector Mike Styk examined the building and, along with Public Works Director Trey Fonner, advised it be closed to public use.

The building is routinely checked, as are other buildings rented to the public, Layman said.

Additional inspections confirmed the building is quickly deteriorating, he said.

