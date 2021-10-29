Rifle offers police chief position to Palisade’s top cop
The Rifle Police Department could soon be the home of Garfield County’s first female chief of police, a news release states.
Debra Funston currently serves as the Palisade Police Department chief of police and was one of three finalists in Rifle’s search for a chief to replace Tommy Klein as he enters his new role as Rifle city manager.
A Colorado native with 33 years of law enforcement experience, Funston was offered the position Friday.
“I’ve been here for more than 50 years, and to the best of my knowledge, we’ve never had a female police chief,” Garfield County Commissioner and former law enforcement officer John Martin said.
Funston’s appointment is contingent upon the Rifle City Council’s approval, and the council is scheduled to consider the decision during their regular meeting Nov. 3, a news release states.
“We were fortunate to have several highly qualified applicants for the Chief’s position,” Klein said in the release. “The assessment process for the post was extensive and feedback from the citizens of Rifle, members of the police department, local business people and our nonprofit partners was considered.”
