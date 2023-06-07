Rifle police chief named first female president of Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police
Rifle Police Chief Deb Funston has become the first female president of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police.
The association recently hosted their annual conference in Estes Park.
Funston told the Post Independent that she is honored to become the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police’s newest president. She also said there have been numerous outstanding chiefs who have served before her to whom “I am thankful for the mentorship and leadership they provided me during their tenure.”
“To me, aside from gender, I am simply and humbly very grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Funston said. “I hope fulfilling a role as a female police chief in this presidential capacity inspires other young females to work hard to achieve their goals in arenas that historically have been male-dominated fields.”
Funston said it is important to uphold the standards of professionalism, trust, integrity and compassion within the organization.
“We will continue providing our law enforcement leaders with resources, education, and mentorship that supports the collective values of our communities,” Funston said. “We will continue to play an active role during the legislative sessions to provide a voice for strong, reasonable legislation that promotes solid public safety for our citizens in Colorado.
“I hope to represent the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police well in the upcoming year and am honored to be a part of it.”
