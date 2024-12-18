YOUR AD HERE »

Rifle Police Department donning Santa hats for Shop with a Cop

"Remember yourself," the officers reminded the young girl hesitant about choosing some Hello Kitty earrings out for herself during the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday morning in Rifle at Walmart.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

The Rifle Police Department all became a personal Santa for about 15 kids on Saturday morning at the Walmart in Rifle to help buy them gifts for their family and for the kids themselves, providing an event for hot cocoa with help from Walmart employees and wrapping the gifts after they’re chosen. While there was some hesitation from some children to pick gifts for themselves, the officers were encouraging and helped them out because they deserve something for themselves too.

Tough choices in the candle aisle during the Shop with a Cop event in Rifle at the Walmart while an officer adjusts his Santa hat, helping his ward choose a scent for the holidays.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
A baby looks on with interest as their mother helps pick out toys to join the cubical, squashy stuffed animal in the cart during the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday morning in Walmart in Rifle.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Officer Herrera in the games aisle of Walmart with his chosen Shop with a Cop companions, all wearing Santa hats, helping pick out which amazing games to get on Saturday morning.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Chief Debra Funston and other officers were joined by partners or family members to help their wards during the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday morning at the Walmart in Rifle.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
A large tin of popcorn with a nutcracker decoration has been chosen to grace the cart full of toys, reminiscent of Santa’s bag, during the Shop with a Cop event in Walmart on Saturday in Rifle.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
“You get to watch me do math,” said Lt. Kuper as winter gloves are deposited in his and his wife’s cart by the child they’re shopping with during the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday morning at the Walmart in Rifle.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
