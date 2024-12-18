Rifle Police Department donning Santa hats for Shop with a Cop
The Rifle Police Department all became a personal Santa for about 15 kids on Saturday morning at the Walmart in Rifle to help buy them gifts for their family and for the kids themselves, providing an event for hot cocoa with help from Walmart employees and wrapping the gifts after they’re chosen. While there was some hesitation from some children to pick gifts for themselves, the officers were encouraging and helped them out because they deserve something for themselves too.
